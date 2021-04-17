Children who are at least six months old may have their eyes checked at a free screening in Challis at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
Challis Lions Club members are providing the screening at the Challis Public Library. The vision screening looks for signs of nine treatable eye diseases. Volunteers will stay at the library until all youths are screened. Children of any age are welcome to come for the free screening, Lions Club President Julie Rodman said.
The simple test takes only a few minutes, Rodman said. All children should have an eye screening before they are 5, and then on an regular basis to make sure any vision problems are detected quickly.
People can email the club at challislionsclub@gmail.com for more information or to have questions answered.