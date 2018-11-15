Loans are available to beginning Idaho farmers and ranchers and underserved agriculture operators from the Idaho Farm Service Agency.
Ownership and operating loans are available to farmers and ranchers who aren’t able to obtain commercial credit from a bank. Those operators may apply for direct or guaranteed loans from the Farm Service Agency.
Underserved applicants are defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as those who have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice because of their identity as members of a group. Those groups include American Indians, Alaskan natives, Asians, Blacks, African Americans, native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, Hispanics and women.
Direct loans are made by the Farm Service Agency. Guaranteed loans are made by lending institutions which arrange for the agency to guarantee up to 95 percent of the loss of principal and interest on the loan.
More information about the loans is available online at www.farmers.gov or at any Farm Service Agency office.