Nine entities in Custer and Lemhi counties received grants from the CHC Foundation in its spring grant award cycle.
The largest local grant of $15,000 went to the South Lemhi School District 292 in Leadore. Another $10,000 went to the Whitewater Therapy Riding Association in Salmon. The Lemhi County Humane Society was awarded $9,000. The Salmon Youth Employment Program received $8,000. The Sacajawea Center in Salmon was awarded $6,180.
The Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary in Challis obtained a $5,000 grant. The Custer County Search and Rescue unit in Challis was awarded $3,500. The Challis senior center received $3,000. And, the Lemhi Historical Society in Salmon was given $2,100.
In all, the CHC Foundation awarded $295,581 in grants to entities in the 10-county area it serves in southeastern and central Idaho.