Crane Lane fire investigation finished
The cause of the fire that destroyed Hazel Crane’s home on Oct. 27 has been deemed accidental or undetermined.
North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey told Challis City Council members he has completed his investigation into the fire when he reported to the council at their Nov. 12. meeting.
By the time firefighters arrived at Crane’s home around 12:30 a.m. the house was largely destroyed. Firefighters were on the scene for about six hours.
City park bathroom delayed again
The new handicap-accessible, prefabricated bathroom at Challis city park won’t be here till mid-January, according to Kristen Staten with The Development Company.
Staten informed Challis City Council members at their Nov. 12 meeting of the delay via conference call. Originally hoping the bathroom would be here next month, Staten said the delivery was delayed due to the coronavirus.
Staten said she will be in Challis to attend the council’s December meeting.
Beta Phi elects new officers
Beta Phi members chose new officers for the year. LaChele Wolfenbarger is president, Trish Farr is vice president, Jenni Farr is secretary, Sherry Maestas is treasurer and Stephanie Strand is assistant treasurer.
New pledges are Cassie Barnes and Shanna Lammers.
The group’s goal is to give back to the community. A recent donation to Beta Phi from the Braun Brothers was donated to Helping Hands. The club awards two academic scholarships each year and donates to multiple Challis organizations, entities and school groups.