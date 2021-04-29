What happens when a young boy plants wonder beans in his own backyard?
For Jack, it is the beginning of a great adventure. People can get in on that adventure Saturday, May 1 when about 20 local students will join with the Missoula Children’s Theatre to present Jack and the Beanstalk.
Performances are scheduled for 3 and 7 p.m. at the Challis middle school auditorium on Main. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Tickets will be sold at the door. Everyone is required to wear a mask throughout the entire performance.
For more information, call Stephanie Strand at 208-879-2439.