Entries are needed for a car show and photo rally planned for Aug. 24 in Mackay.
Organizers said this is the first attempt at a big car show in Mackay recently. They are offering trophies and dash plaques to car owners and food and drinks are available.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tank Park. The photo rally is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mackay Main Theater. The evening is capped off with the showing of a classic car movie -- "American Graffiti," at 7 p.m. at Mackay Main Theater.
More information about the event is available by calling Mick at 208-589-3109 or Gerry at 208-993-9287.