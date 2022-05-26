The Mackay Summer Market returns after a couple of years on hiatus.

The first market of the season is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Heritage Park. The market will take place every Saturday for the same three hours through Sept. 24.

About 15 vendors have signed up to sell produce, baked goods, jewelry, stained glass, books, handcrafted items and food. Music will be a regular feature.

Vendors can still sign up to participate by contacting Mindy Cecil at 208-760-1998.

