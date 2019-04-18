Misdemeanors
March 25
n Latisha Lea Michel, 1984, pleaded guilty to failing to give immediate notice of an accident. She was fined $100 and ordered to pay a total of $260.50 with court costs.
April 11
n Dustin Ray Savage, 1972, pleaded guilty to violating a protection order and received a withheld judgment. He was fined $100, ordered to pay a total of $297.50 with court costs and placed on probation for one year.
n Douglas Guy Swearingen, 1981, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay a total of $532.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended. His driver’s license was suspended for 30 days.