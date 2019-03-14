Dinner and a movie are planned at the Mackay Main Theater this weekend.
A corned beef and cabbage dinner is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the theater on Mackay’s Main Street. Dinner is followed by a 7 p.m. showing of The Quiet Man, starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara. Wayne plays a boxer in the film, who accidentally kills an opponent in the ring. The boxer, Sean Thornton, returns to his native Ireland from the United States. He plans to buy his family’s homestead in Ireland, but runs afoul of a Will Danaher, who covets the Thornton property.
Thornton and Danaher’s sister, Mary Kate, played by O’Hara, become romantically involved.
The Mackay Main Theater is a community-run, independent theater. It features digital projection equipment and a vintage 1952 popcorn machine.