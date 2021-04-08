Boaters are reminded that the fish trap in Marsh Creek is now in place.
The trap, held by an anchor cable and guy wires, is about 1.5 miles downstream from the creek access at the bridge off Idaho Highway 21.
Idaho Fish and Game personnel have installed signs warning boaters about the trap, which they install every spring as part of an ongoing study of juvenile fish migrating downstream in Marsh Creek.
Marsh Creek is a critical spawning habitat for Chinook salmon as they build their redds throughout the Middle Fork Salmon and its tributaries.