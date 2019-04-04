Masons who have been inactive for a while and want to resume their involvement in the organization have the opportunity at an April 17 event in Mackay.
Doug Hammond, master of Mount McCaleb Lodge No. 64, said a rusty nail degree program is scheduled that evening. Masons can see demonstrations of all three degrees to relearn the work to become active members, Hammond said. Masons must present a current dues card for admission. Prior to the 7:30 p.m. degree ceremony, a dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. At that time people whose dues are not current may take care of paperwork to become current.
People interested in joining a Masonic organization are also invited to the 6:30 p.m. dinner, Hammond said. The events are both held at the Masonic Lodge in Mackay.
Mackay Masons are working on ways to get the roof at the lodge replaced and are considering hosting a fly-in breakfast this summer.
For more information, contact Hammond at 208-833-4218.