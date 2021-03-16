The Sawtooth Mountain Mamas craft show won’t take place this summer, group President Laurii Gadwa said.
The coronavirus resulted in the cancellation of the event for the second straight year.
“It doesn’t mean it’s canceled forever,” Gadwa said, but since attendance can’t be regulated at an outdoor fair, and with the uncertainties of COVID-19, members opted to cancel the 2021 show.
Gadwa said deciding to cancel the show wasn’t easy. Club members last fall began discussing what it would take to put on the event during the pandemic, but they couldn’t conceive of a way to guarantee people’s safety.
After putting out a questionnaire and speaking with local and state health experts, Gadwa said there was near unilateral support for canceling the event. The fair brings between 8,000 and 10,000 visitors to Stanley, Gadwa said, along with about 150 vendors. Even though it is held outside, there is no way to safely distance that many people and vendor booths, she said.
“It’s a big draw to the community and a big money maker all around,” Gadwa said. “It’s a big loss.”
Last year a Car-B-Q car show and barbecue, hosted by Mountain Village Resort, was a quick replacement for the craft fair. Mandy Clark, co-owner of the resort, said the Car-B-Q is planned again this summer, but no date has been selected.