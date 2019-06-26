The Sawtooth Mountain Mamas have scheduled this year's Arts and Crafts Fair for July 20 and 21 in Stanley.
Work by 140 artists and craftsmen from the Northwest are expected at the 43rd annual fair. All work on display and for sale is original and handcrafted.
The fair takes place in the grassy area near the intersection of Idaho Highways 21 and 75. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The cookie contest returns to the fair, for the third year. It's planned for Saturday.
The fair features music and food vendors both days.
Details on entering the fair or the cookie contest are available online at www.sawtoothmountainmamas.com.
Members of the Sawtooth Mountain Mamas use the proceeds from the fair to support community organizations and services.