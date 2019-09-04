Heather DeGeest will join the Salmon-Challis National Forest Sept. 16 as the deputy forest supervisor.
DeGeest has been the district ranger on the Helena Ranger District on the Helena National Forest since 2013.
At the start of her career she worked in silviculture on the Gallatin National Forest in Montana. She was a forester on the Gallatin National Forest and on the northern region timber strike team before going to the Helena National Forest as the Townsend district ranger.
“Heather brings wide-ranging experiences along with management and coordination with a variety of stakeholders,” Forest Supervisor Charles Mark said. “I’m very much looking forward to Heather joining our forest leadership team.”
DeGreest grew up in north-central Minnesota. She’s lived in Montana for more than 20 years, graduating from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in forest resource management and from Montana State University with a BS in land resource analysis and management.