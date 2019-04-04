Autumn Lear has been hired as stewardship and volunteer projects coordinator for the Sawtooth Society. She will manage the society's volunteer trail maintenance program and at-risk youth programs.

Lear is a long-time Sawtooth National Recreation Area and backcountry-experienced advocate with more than a decade of work with the Forest Service. She has forestry technician and instructor expertise, notably where motorized and mechanized equipment are prohibited.

Lear has a degree in natural resources ecology and conservation biology from the University of Idaho and is working toward a teaching degree.

Last year, the Sawtooth Society logged 4,443 volunteer hours, including clearing 110 miles of trailhead access roads.  

