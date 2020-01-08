Nonresidents are now required to purchase stickers for their off-highway vehicles if they want to ride them in Idaho.
A new law became effective in Idaho Jan. 1 requiring the stickers for all OHVs. Idaho residents have been required to purchase the stickers for years. The price for residents and nonresidents is $12 per year.
Previously, as long as a person had received a permit in their state where he or she lives, no separate Idaho sticker was required. Neighboring states have eliminated those reciprocity agreements, according to Chelsea Chambers with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, leading to the change in Idaho law.
The license fees help fund trail maintenance, education, mapping and enforcement efforts in Idaho. Registration stickers may be purchased online at the state parks website, www.parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.