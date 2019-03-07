Former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter has been appointed to the First Cobalt Corp. board of directors.
First Cobalt is developing a cobalt project on Iron Creek in Lemhi County. First Cobalt officials said in a news release that Otter's addition to the board will allow company officials to "draw on his extensive knowledge of the Idaho state landscape."
Otter was Idaho's governor for 12 years, retiring in January. He was Idaho's lieutenant governor for 14 years and represented the state in Congress for six years. Before becoming a politician, Otter was a business leader, including working as the president of Simplot International for 12 years.
Otter joins First Cobalt officials in his belief that a domestic supply of cobalt is important.
"Idaho has a long and rich mining history and the Idaho cobalt belt is strategically important to America as we seek to reduce our reliance on foreign sources of cobalt and other critical minerals," Otter said in a news release.