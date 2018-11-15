A lighted night parade to help celebrate the holiday season is again planned in Challis.
The Challis Parade of Lights is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, on Main street. It's sponsored by the East Idaho Credit Union. Last year the credit union sponsored a night parade which drew hundreds of people who lined the street watching the bright entries pass by.
The parade precedes the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the middle school building on Main and the Christmas concert held inside that building the same night.
The parade begins at Second Street and runs down Main to 12th Street where it turns and heads a block south to Pleasant Street before disbanding. Entrants should line up on Pleasant Street prior to the start of the parade.
People, groups and businesses can enter by completing the form in the credit union's ads in the Messenger. Entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 30. Entries should be taken to the credit union on U.S. Highway 93. There's no entry fee, but entrants need to submit a wrapped gift valued at $10 or less. Those gifts are to be distributed at the tree lighting ceremony which follows the parade.