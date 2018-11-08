Groundswell, described as “a small film about making a big stand,” is scheduled to be shown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 in Salmon.
The movie airs at the Sacajawea Cultural Center as part of the Salmon Arts Council’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival. Admission is $10, or $8 for arts council members, and $5 for kids. A total of 10 films are to be shown Nov. 10 as part of the South Yuba River Citizens League festival. That group refers to its festivals as “where activism gets inspired.”
Groundswell is a documentary that records high-profile surfers as they visited Patagonia and experienced rivers choked with salmon and feeding grizzly bears and shared surf line-ups with whales and dolphins. The movie chronicles not only a world-class surfing adventure, but also provides a compelling examination of our energy future, geopolitics and aboriginal rights.