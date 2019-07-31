The Pennal Gulch sportsmen’s access area on the Salmon River is pegged for closure to vehicles from 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, until 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Idaho Fish and Game personnel said the gate will be locked during that time. Access to that site is provided through an easement across private property. The road is always closed daily from one hour after sunset until one hour before sunrise.
Boaters are urged to plan accordingly for the short-term closure and use alternative launch and take-out sides either at Challis Bridge, Tappan or Watts Bridge.