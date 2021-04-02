About 1,950 catchable-size rainbow trout will be stocked at several ponds in Lemhi County this month, according to a Fish and Game news release.
Between April 12 and 16, Hayden Creek Pond will get 600 trout and Hyde Creek Pond will receive 200. Between April 26 and 30, Hayden Creek Pond will get another 600 fish and Kids Creek Pond will get 550.
To reach Hayden Creek Pond, head south from Salmon on Idaho Highway 28 for about 24 miles. Turn on Hayden Creek Road. The pond is about 3 miles from the highway on the left side of the road, across the bridge.
To get to Hyde Creek Pond, go south on U.S. Highway 93 from Salmon for about 4 miles. Turn left on Airport Road and continue for less than a mile past the airport to the intersection. Turn right on Hyde Creek Road. Go another mile and a half and the pond is on the right.
Kids Creek Pond is off U.S. 93, near Salmon High School. The pond is marked with a large sign.