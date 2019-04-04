Three areas in the Salmon-Challis National Forest are pegged for prescribed burns between April and June, if weather permits.
Planned burn areas include Grouse Peak, 8 miles northeast of Challis, where 500 acres are to be burned. Another 500 acres on Big Hill, 7 miles west of Challis, is expected to be burned. And, in Crane Basin, 15 miles southeast of Challis, another 500 acres is planned for a prescribed burn.
Forest Service officials remind people that during burn operations high smoke volume is expected for short periods of time. Signs will be posted in advance in areas where burns are planned.