Several specialty clinics are available at the Challis office of Eastern Idaho Public Health in the next several weeks.
The clinic, at 610 Clinic Road, is open until 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, offering immunization and reproductive services only after 5 p.m.
Free HPV vaccinations are available all day Tuesday, Feb. 12. Females between the ages of 11 and 26 may obtain a vaccination, and men ages 11 to 21 are eligible for the program.
Also on Feb. 12, physician's assistant Amy Klingler will conduct a women's health and contraception clinic. Appointments must be scheduled by calling 208-879-2504.
An immunization clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 208-879-2504.
The Challis public health office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. It's open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.