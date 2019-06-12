People have the opportunity to comment on amendments to state law regarding surface mining and bonding for mining reclamation costs at a June 13 public hearing in Challis.
The Idaho Department of Lands hearing is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Challis Community Event Center. All background documents, information and comments on the new state rules can be reviewed online at the Department of Lands website, www.idl.idaho.gov/rulemaking/20.03.02-2019/index.html.
The hearing comes about after the state Legislature's approval earlier this year of House Bill 141 which changed the requirements for funding mine cleanup costs.