Idaho Fish and Game personnel plan to stock 3,000 rainbow trout in the Big Lost River near Arco around June 28.
It will be the first time that section of river near the city has been stocked since the 1980s, according to James Brower with Fish and Game.
"Three good water years in a row have allowed us to place these fish close to town," Regional Fisheries Manager Brett High said. "I hope anglers will take full advantage of of this opportunity and get out fishing as often as they can."
The daily trout limit on the Big Lost and its tributaries is 6. That limit is in place until Nov. 30.
In Idaho, all anglers age 14 and older must have a valid fishing license. Children 13 and younger can fish without a license.