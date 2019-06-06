A presentation about rare earths is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Land of the Yankee Fork State Park.
Astrophysicist Jay Norris is to discuss the origin of rare earths, where they come from and what they are. He will explain gravitational wave astronomy as part of the presentation and how it solves puzzles connected to gamma ray bursts and rare earth elements.
Admission to the event is $2. People must pay the $5 state park day fee or have their annual $10 parks passport sticker on their auto. It's open to all ages.
For more information about the event, call the park at 208-879-5244.