The Challis City Council postponed until October a decision on whether to vacate an alley.
Dale Nutt, who owns part of the alley, asked the council to vacate it. The alley lies between 10th and 11th streets and Valley and Butte streets.
Councilwoman Karen Skeen asked for the postponement. Skeen said she believes the alley can be made usable and wants to keep it open to traffic.
The council approved a motion to delay action on a 3-1 vote with Councilman Chuck Felton voting "no."
Discussion of the issue is expected to take place at the Oct. 8 council meeting in Challis City Hall. The council meets at 1 p.m.