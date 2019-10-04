A celebration of fall is scheduled in Salmon from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Sacajawea Center.
People can participate in pioneer crafts and games, go for wagon rides, have their photos taken in a photo booth, eat frontier chili and doughnuts and visit a pumpkin patch.
The center’s grounds, at 2700 Main St., are open for walking and bird watching or jogging or other outdoor activities, too.
Admission to the fall frolic is $3 a person.
For more information, call the center at 208-756-1188.