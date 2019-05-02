Landowners who want to participate in the sage grouse initiative arranged by the Natural Resources Conservation Service have until May 17 to apply.
The initiative lets private landowners conserve sage grouse populations and habitat on their working lands. The agreements can be applied on public lands where permittees have grazing allotments if done in coordination with the Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service.
The Idaho Natural Resource Conservation Service has identified potential threats to sage grouse and their habitat and determined conservation practices to reduce those threats.
To apply for the initiative, contact the conservation service office in Salmon at 945 Riverfront Drive, 208-756-3211, or the Soil Conservation District in Challis at 208-879-4428 or go online to www.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.