Greg Travelstead, executive director of the Sawtooth Society, has resigned from his post, the society announced last week.
A search is underway for a replacement, according to society President Wayne Hughes.
According to Hughes, Travelstead was responsible for a 52 percent increase in volunteer labor in 2018, leading trail maintenance projects with 4,443 hours of donated labor. About 110 miles of trails and trailhead access roads were maintained this year, a 59 percent increase from 2017.
The Sawtooth Society is dedicated to protecting, preserving and enhancing the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.