The lease between the Challis school district and the Bureau of Land Management for space in the middle school building on Main street is to be discussed at a special school board meeting set for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17.
The BLM leases office space in the building. No classes are held in the building, and haven't been for many years, but the auditorium is used for various school performances.
Also on the agenda for the special meeting is more discussion of repairing the roof at Challis High School. A portion of the roof was torn off during a September storm. School officials have opened bids for the repair work, but haven't hired a contractor to do the work.
The likely firm to do the work, Doug O'Myer Construction, is certified for public works projects. He asked the school board for $198,575 to fix the roof.
The board meeting takes place at the Challis Elementary building. It is open to the public.