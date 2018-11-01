The lease the Challis school district has with the Bureau of Land Management for space inside and outside the middle school building is again on the agenda for the school board's Nov. 7 meeting.
The district has leased office space to the BLM for a few years. A new lease being negotiated now is allowing the BLM to create a parking lot behind the building and to lease additional interior space.
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Challis Elementary School. It's open to the public.
School board members are also scheduled to discuss and hear about contracts for teachers in Stanley, trips for the wrestling team, a senior project and a seventh-hour contract payout.
Reports from the superintendent and patrons round out the agenda.