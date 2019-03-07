Heavy snow that closed roads and prompted avalanche warnings forced the postponement of last week's Sawtooth Ski Festival in Stanley.
The events have been rescheduled for this weekend.
Events kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Park Creek ski trails. Participants take off on a poker run then, with five card stops planned on a designated trail for skiers and snowshoers. The game ends at 1:30 p.m. and the person with the best poker hand wins a prize. Chili and treats are available.
At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the fun moves to the Stanley Community Building for a dinner and silent auction.
More skiing is planned for 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Alturas Lake ski trails. Soup and cookies will be served trailside.
People can still volunteer or donate items for the auction by calling Karen Keiski at 208-774-3487. More information is available at the club's website www.sawtoothskiclub.com