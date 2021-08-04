Smokey Bear’s 77th birthday is to be celebrated at the Redfish Visitor Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Carnival games with prizes, displays about bear safety and fire ecology and demonstrations by wildland firefighters are on tap. Firefighters will bring a fire engine and tools to show off. Smokey will appear at his party from 2 to 3 p.m. The party is hosted by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association.
