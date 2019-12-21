Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski showed off the district's new website to trustees at last week's board meeting.
She said it will be more user-friendly than the previous site and will allow parents to send direct messages to teachers by accessing a teacher's personalized profile page. All staff members and board members will eventually have their own profile, Rembelski said.
Rembelski also briefed board members about how the district will soon be able to track student behavior.
School administrators, using a service called PBIS Apps, will be able to fill out reports on students who misbehave, put the information into the service and map out when, where and why the student misbehaved. Rembelski said an example she already sees at the elementary school using the program, which is an acronym for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Applications, is Tuesdays are when "kids are extra misbehaving."