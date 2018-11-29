Tags for a general elk hunt in the Sawtooth elk zone will again be capped next year, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission decided at its November meeting.
That zone typically sells out in minutes due to its popularity with hunters.
Commissioners may adjust the number of tags available in the zone when it sets its seasons and rules in March. Those tags will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis on the same dates and at the same times as in 2018.
Commissioners had earlier voted to convert the Sawtooth zone to controlled hunts for elk hunters, which would have caused a series of other rules to take effect, such as sitting out of the controlled hunt drawing for a year for hunters who draw Sawtooth zone elk tags.
The commission directed Fish and Game staff to explore other options to distribute tags in capped elk zones that sell out quickly as an alternative to converting those zones to controlled hunts.