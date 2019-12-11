People can learn to make Christmas-themed crafts at the Stanley Community Library beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Natasha Fosbinder is to teach participants how to make tea light snowmen ornaments, book art and penguin tree ornaments. Scrap supplies will also be available for people to make their own creations.
Santa visits the library at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The Christmas tree, in the courtyard next to the library, is lit at 5 p.m. The Stanley Chime Players are scheduled to perform. Hot beverages are provided by the library and attendees are asked to bring cookies to share.
Stanley School children depart for the holidays with a cookies and cocoa event at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec 19. Preschoolers are invited to join in the fun.
The Stanley library closes for the holidays on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.