The history of the Sawtooth Valley will be celebrated during the Stanley Museum’s history day event set for Sunday, Aug. 15.
The event kicks off at noon with a reception and the grand opening of a tool shed exhibit at the museum. The exhibit is dedicated to Marilyn Marquis, a longtime Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association board member.
Also on tap for the afternoon celebration are ice cream, free lemonade, music and history displays. Special activities for children are planned. And people can learn how to make candles and pan for gold.
The museum sits just off Idaho Highway 75 between Lower Stanley and Stanley.