People can support the Stanley School when they dine out on Thursday, June 13.
Participating Stanley-area restaurants have agreed to donate a portion of their sales from meals sold that day to the Stanley Schools Parents' Association. That parent-teacher organization funds such activities as field trips, ski and swim lessons, theater and other enrichment activities for Stanley School students.
Participating restaurants are Mountain Village Restaurant, Papa Brunee's, Peaks and Perks and Redd Square. Other businesses contributed to the dine out project, including The Kasino Club, Redfish Lake Lodge, Stanley Baking Co., the Sawtooth Hotel and Stanley Scoops.
For more information about the parent group or the event, call 208-774-3503 or email stanleyschoolpa@gmail.com.