Idaho voters are being urged to vote absentee in the May 19 primary election by Secretary of State Lawerence Denney because of concerns about COVID-19.
Denney kicked off a #VoteEarlyIdaho campaign last week, along with the 44 county clerks in Idaho. He suggests voters request absentee ballots be mailed to them so people can vote at home and either mail their ballot back or drop it off at their courthouse before or on Election Day.
The Custer County Courthouse is closed to the public now, but people can drop items off in the drop-off box.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 8. People can request the application for an absentee ballot by calling the clerk’s office in Challis at 208-879-2360. Applications are available on the county clerk’s website and on the secretary of state’s website.
Ballots for the May 19 election won’t be sent out until mid-April.
“By promoting early request of a ballot and voting by absentee, we are hoping Idahoans will take advantage of the opportunity to protect themselves and protect their neighbors,” Denney said.