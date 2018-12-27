The new year brings a shift in the hours that the visitor center at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park is open, park Manager Joni Hawley said.
Beginning Jan. 1, the center and the site's restrooms are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until April. People can always walk around the park's grounds as long as they purchase an annual state parks pass or a day pass. Day passes can be purchased at the kiosk in the parking lot.
The state park is at the junction of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 93 near Challis. The visitor center resumes longer hours in April.