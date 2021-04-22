Entrance fees and fees for most services in Idaho’s state parks have increased.
Challis is home to the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park, which is affected by the fee changes.
The entrance fee for motor vehicles into state parks has increased to $7 per vehicle, up from $5 for the daily fee.
In state parks with campgrounds, there is now an additional $8 charge for each vehicle beyond the first two associated with a single campsite.
The fee to park a vehicle or trailer overnight on non-camping lands not associated with a campsite is now $20.
Failing to pay any of the fees can result in a $20 surcharge to the violator.
Idaho residents are reminded they can buy a $10 parks passport which gives them unlimited entry for a year into all state parks. Those passports are purchased from county assessors through the motor vehicle registration system.