A trapper education course by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Fish and Game office in Salmon.
Students undergo hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors. They learn basic trapping techniques with an emphasis on safety, ethical behavior and responsible trapping. Other topics included are furbearer behavior and management, trapping regulations, equipment selection and maintenance, pelt preparation and how to avoid non-target catches.
Advance registration is required. People can register at the Fish and Game office at 99 U.S. Highway 93 N. in Salmon or online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. Participants must be at least 9 years old. Anyone who had not purchased a trapping license in Idaho before July 1, 2011, is required to successfully complete a trapper education course before they can buy a trapping license. This course does not qualify people for wolf trapping tags.
For more information, call the Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271.