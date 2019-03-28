Veterans Affairs representative Rick Poisel has visits scheduled to Challis, Mackay, Arco and Salmon next month.
All veterans, family members and widows or widowers of veterans may meet with Poisel when he's in the area.
He is scheduled to be in Arco from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at 159 N. Idaho, Suite 101. He's at the Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center in Mackay from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. April 9 and then at the Legion Hall in Challis from 2:30 to 4 p.m. that same day.
He's available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Lemhi County Courthouse in Salmon.
Poisel can answer questions about pensions and compensation, assist with filing claims with the VA and explain eligibility for VA health care programs.
To speak with Poisel before his local visits, call 208-235-7890.