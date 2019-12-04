Christmas tree permits will be sold for $10 Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14 at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area's visitor center.
The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families or organizations can choose and cut one tree, up to 20 feet tall.
In support of Every Kid Outdoors, the Forest Service is offering one free Christmas tree permit to ant student in the fourth grader.Fourth-grade students must present a valid paper or a durable Every Kid Outdoors pass to get their permit. The child must be present at the time the tag is issued.
Permits to cut trees are valid until Christmas Day.