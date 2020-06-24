People can wash the lower halves and undercarriages of their vehicles to dislodge weed seeds to help prevent the spread of noxious and invasive weeds at a weed wash station in Salmon.
The station is located east of the Lemhi County Airport, off Hot Springs Road. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The wash station is a cooperative venture of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Lemhi County, the Bureau of Land Management and the Lemhi County landfill.