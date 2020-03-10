Three miles of wildlife fence will be constructed along Idaho Highway 28 between Leadore and Lemhi in August.
Megan Stark with the Idaho Transportation Department said in a press release the fence should help reduce the number of collisions between autos and animals. In addition to the fence, wildlife warning signs, cattle guards and wildlife jump-outs will be installed.
Stark said the transportation department will conduct intermittent traffic control and close highway shoulders as needed during construction.