Children from Salmon and Challis each bagged a bird at the Idaho Fish and Game youth pheasant hunt held Oct. 5.
Fish and Game employees released 40 pheasants for the kids to hunt after they spent the day learning about pheasant hunting. They practiced using dogs in the hunt, received a lesson on pheasant biology and got a chance to warm up by shooting at clay pigeons.
Nine kids from Challis participated in the hunt. Brenna Cutler, Colton Sinz, Elwin Gohn, Cheyenne Beason, Logan Oveson, Stetson Benson, Colton Battley, Ben Christiansen and Trinity Beason got a chance to hone their skills.