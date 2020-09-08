Custer County remains in the moderate risk category for transmission of COVID-19 with 12 active cases reported at the end of the day Monday.
The county's total count is listed as 43 by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and 42 by Eastern Idaho Public Health. The active count is what moved the county into the higher risk level. The county will remain at that level until at least Sept. 17, when the public health board will review numbers. The higher risk listing means a mask mandate is in place in the county and public gatherings are restricted in size.
Eight more cases of coronavirus were reported in Custer County between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3. Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2 and one on Sept. 3. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
The virus count continues to grow in neighboring Lemhi and Butte counties. Lemhi had 73 reported cases, with five active cases on Sept. 7. It is in the minimal risk category. Butte's tally is 27 total cases. It is in the high-risk category.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 385 and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counts 33,741 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13 and No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21.
Of the statewide total, 16,760 patients have recovered and 1,468 were ever hospitalized, including 394 patients who were in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 2,211 of the confirmed cases. Across the state, 266,742 tests have been administered.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 130, with 11,628 cases. Canyon County has 85 deaths and 7,491 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 2,271 cases and 30 deaths. Bonneville County's count increased to 1,982 and 11 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,797 cases and 35 deaths.
Payette has 730 cases and 4 deaths. Bannock County reports 671 cases and 4 deaths. Jerome County has 639 cases and 6 deaths. In Blaine County, 607 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Cassia County now has 588 confirmed cases and 4 deaths. Minidoka County has 570 cases and 4 deaths. Bingham County stands at 499 cases and 7 deaths. Jefferson County is at 376 cases and 1 death. Nez Perce County stands at 324 cases and 19 deaths. Owyhee County is at 313 cases and 5 deaths. Washington County's toll increased to 304 cases and 4 deaths. Elmore County has 300 cases and 3 deaths.
Madison has 282 cases. Latah stands at 257 cases. Gooding County reports 243 cases and 1 death.Gem County has 238 cases and 2 deaths. Bonner County is at 229 cases. Shoshone stands at 204 cases and 16 deaths. Power County reports 135 cases. Teton County has 134 cases. Fremont is at 125 cases and 2 deaths. Benewah is at 121 cases and 2 deaths.
Valley County has 85 cases and 1 death. Lincoln's count is 74. Lemhi County has 73 cases, Boise is at 62 cases and 1 death, Franklin has 60 cases.
Boundary County is at 45 cases and 1 death. Idaho County has 44, Custer is at 43, according to the state. Caribou County is also listed with 43 cases. Bear Lake County now has 31 cases. Adams County stands at 25 cases and 1 death. Butte's count is 27. Clearwater, Oneida and Clark counties each report 22. Single-digit counts are shown in Lewis with 9 and Camas with 4.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Custer, Butte, Blaine, Clark, Jefferson, Ada, Bonneville, Fremont and Kootenai counties, have laws or health department orders which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can’t be maintained. More than half of all Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Verizon, Walmart, Kohl's, Costco, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Dollar General, Starbucks, Kroger, Macy's and Dollar Tree stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.