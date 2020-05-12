Idahoans filed 7,495 new unemployment insurance claims between April 26 and May 2 due to the coronavirus, bringing the seven-week total to 125,306.
According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor, that is more than two times the total number of claims filed in all of 2019
The number of claims dropped 15 percent from the previous week, making it the fifth week in a row where new claims have decreased. However, the number of continued claims, which are filed by people currently claiming benefits and still unable to work, rose to 71,794.
Accommodation and food service jobs account for the most claims filed at 17 percent. Health care and social assistance jobs represent 14 percent and retail about 12 percent.
COVID-19 layoffs continue to affect Idahoans of all ages, but young people under the age of 25 represented more than 26 percent of initial claims for the week. Women filed a little more than half of all claims at 53 percent.
Payouts for the week reached $14.2 million, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous week and 8.8 times higher than the same week in 2019.
From March 23 to May 2, the labor department paid out $59,185,102 to laid-off workers. This doesn’t include the $97,119,600 in $600 weekly benefit payments through the federal program created because of coronavirus.